|
|
FUCHS ROSE MARIE
Suddenly on Monday, August 26, 2019 of South Side. Beloved sister of the late Lillian Pasniewski, Matilda Vasial, Regina Bondi and Joe Fuchs; beloved aunt of the late Mary Ann (Dean) Lenhart and Kimberly Buck. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church Prince of Peace Parish at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019