|
|
GREINER ROSE MARIE (TROTTA)
Peacefully on Tuesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Greiner; mother of Tom (Lori) Pugh, Wendy (Ron) Lowrey, Theresa Greiner, Gerri (Bob) Benson, Michael (Sharon) Greiner, Keith (Lisa) Greiner, Henry (Suzanna) Greiner and the late David (Rita) Pugh; also survived by 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Michael and Helen Trotta; sister of the late Michael Trotta. Rose Marie truly cherished time with her family and friends. Also loved singing, travel and lived life to the fullest. Visitation Sunday, 1-6 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Monday services will be private.
www.boronfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020