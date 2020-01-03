Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ROSE MARIE (TROTTA) GREINER

ROSE MARIE (TROTTA) GREINER
GREINER ROSE MARIE (TROTTA)

Peacefully on Tuesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Greiner; mother of Tom (Lori) Pugh, Wendy (Ron) Lowrey, Theresa Greiner, Gerri (Bob) Benson, Michael (Sharon) Greiner, Keith (Lisa) Greiner, Henry (Suzanna) Greiner and the late David (Rita) Pugh; also survived by 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Michael and Helen Trotta; sister of the late Michael Trotta. Rose Marie truly cherished time with her family and friends. Also loved singing, travel and lived life to the fullest. Visitation Sunday, 1-6 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Monday services will be private. 


www.boronfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
