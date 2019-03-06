HEACOX ROSE MARIE (HIERBAUM)

Age 87, of Monroeville, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Heacox; mother of Robert Heacox (Ann), Donald Heacox (Laura Hentschell), Cathy Rock, Sandy McCormick (John), and Terri Anker (John); grandmother of Jason, Jessica, Jenna, Megan, Andrew, Samantha, Rachel and Jack; four great-grandchildren; sister of the late John, Joseph and Felix Hierbaum. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Rose (Veszelits) Hierbaum. Mrs. Heacox was a member of North American Martyrs Church since its beginning, and had retired from Kaufmann's Department Store where she had worked in sales after raising her children. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

