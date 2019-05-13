KUTSENKOW ROSE MARIE

Rose Marie Kutsenkow danced again with her partner, Dr. Mike on May 11, 2019. She was born Rose Marie Mascaro on February 14, 1929 to Marie Rotundo Mascaro and Peter Mascaro who along with Albert Mascaro, her brother, predeceased her. Rose lived her entire life in Pittsburgh, although she traveled extensively and spent her winters on Grand Cayman Island. Her volunteerism was given generously. She began 60 years ago at the Home for Crippled Children where she worked regularly with the children and also provided them with a visit from Santa Claus and gifts for Christmas. Rose spent many years with the Ohio Valley Hospital Auxiliary. When she married Michael Kutsenkow, MD, she became active with the Pittsburgh Opera where she chaired many opera balls, sat on the board and gave lovingly and tirelessly of her time and assets. Through the years, Rose was a long standing member of the women's auxiliary of the Pennsylvania Medical Society, the Twentieth Century Club and Chariters Country Club. She supported the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Heinz History Center, St. Clair Hospital, the Pittsburgh CLO, the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, the McKees Rock Focus on Renewal and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Rose is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Toole, her son, Jack Kutsenkow, and daughter Debbie Nicholson by marriage; grandchildren, Jason Toole (Kristianna), Kevin Toole (Marlette), Kathleen Toole (Tawni), Joseph Kutsenkow; and great-grandchildren, Hoyt, Jackson, Joanna Rosemarie, Larkin Rose and Landon Toole. Funeral and Interment are private. Donations in memoriam may be made to the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Street, Carnegie, PA 15106, Small Town Hope, 2214 Bigler Ave. Northern Cambria, PA 15714, McKees Rocks Focus on Renewal, 420 Chartiers Ave. McKees Rocks, PA 15136 or the , 1100 Liberty Ave, Suite 201 Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. (412-563-2800)