MARIANI ROSE MARIE (ANTONUCCI)
At age 89, of O'Hara Township, Rose Marie Mariani passed away peacefully on Friday evening, October 18, 2019. Rose Marie was the beloved wife of Guido Mariani for 65 years and the loving mother of Diane McCall (Bruce), Kenneth Mariani (Sandi), and the late Lynn Karcher (Mickey). She was also the proud grandmother of Ashley Cammarata (Sam), Natalie Jaskowski (Jim), Matthew McCall (Angelina), Nicholas (Kelsi) and Courtney Mariani, and Ben and Leah Homan. She was an especially proud great-grandmother of Teddy, Tyler, James, Josephine, Julian, Myla, Ava, and Kennet. Rose was predeceased by her brothers, Jake, Ralph and Tony; sisters, Olympia and Josephine. She is survived by her brothers, Frank, Junior, and Mike. Rose is survived by many loving and devoted nieces, nephews, and friends. Rose loved spending time cooking for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, October 21, 2019, 9 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 342 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA. 15215. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT THE CHURCH. Rose will be laid to her eternal rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019