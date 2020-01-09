|
|
MERZLAK ROSE MARIE (GRUBICH)
Age 92, of Millvale, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Mrs. Merzlak was the beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Merzlak; mother of Mary Theresa "Terry" Wolf (late Wayne); sister of Edward Grubich Sr. (late Zorka) and the late Joseph (Ann) and John Grubich; sister-in-law of Margaret Grubich; grandmother of Tracy Zemanek (Christopher); great-grandmother of Mia Angelica Zemanek; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Kilian Church, Mars on Saturday at 10 a.m. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka, 24 Maryland Ave., Millvale, PA 15209 or Pirates Charities, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Leave condolences at:
www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020