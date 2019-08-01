|
ROMETO ROSE MARIE
A longtime resident of Plum Borough, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 98, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, OH. Born March 26, 1921 to Joseph P. Grill and Michelina (Colombasso) Grill. She was a graduate of Springdale High School and Slippery Rock Normal School (Slippery Rock University) were she received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She married William B. Rometo on February 23, 1946 at Mount St. Peter Church where they were members all of their lives. Rose was also a life member of Mount St. Peter's Addolorata Society. For 27 years, she taught school, first in the West Deer School District and then the Penn Hills School District in grades eight and five and for over 20 years 1st grade. Rose was a loving wife who supported her husband while he coached three sports. She washed the team's uniforms, cooked meals for them and the games officials at her home, and attended the majority of Willie's sporting events, especially the football games. Rose is best known for her "Italian cooking" and for all the cards and letters she wrote to friends and relatives. She never missed sending a card for a birthday or special occasion. She will be forever loved and missed by her family, Michele Spence of Wheeling, WV, Arlene (Dennis) Bruderly of Alliance, OH, Marlene (William) Johnson of Georgetown, SC, William (Maryann) Rometo of Plum, Bob (Peggy) Rometo of Beverly Hills, CA; her twelve grandchildren, Natalie, Sean, Michael, Kurt, Jennifer, Mario, Gino, Carlo, Sergio, Marco, Renzo and Risa; as well as her fifteen great-grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, William Rometo on December 8, 2007; her parents; her brothers, Charles and Anthony Grill; and her sisters, Mary Vranesh and Helen Massimino. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St. Suite E., Alliance, OH 44601 or the Plum Community Library for Children's Books at 445 Center-New Texas Rd., Plum, PA 15239. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239 on Monday, August 5th. A Mass of Christian Burial at Mount Saint Peter Church in New Kensington will take place at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.