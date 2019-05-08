Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 57, of Shaler Twp., formerly of Morningside, on May 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Russotto; sister of Samuel (Marcia) Russotto; aunt of Danielle Waters (Dan), Rachel Psichogios (Peter), and Anthony Russotto; great-aunt of Aiden, Ali, Madison, and Thomas; also numerous family members in Chicago. Visitation Wed. 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Thurs. 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
