John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
ROSE MARIE (KERTIS) ULRICH

Age 92, of Pleasant Hills, passed peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Albert Ulrich, and daughter, Diane Marie. She is survived by her children, Mark, Christopher, Carol, Kurt, Joel and Paul; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday March 8, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. For an extended obituary visit www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
