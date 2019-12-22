|
|
WAGNER ROSE MARIE
Of Shaler Twp., peacefully, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E. Wagner; loving mother of Janice (Hank) Michaels, Judy Wagner, and Joyce (Jerry) Kobert; proud grammy of Brandon and the late Brett Michaels, Brad (Paola) Serrecchia, Ryan (Meredyth) Serrecchia, Jackie Sieber and Ellecia Sieber and Jorja Kobert; dear great-grandmother of Jordan and Christian Serrecchia; sister of Vince Pasqua and sister-in-law of Jack Hughes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose Marie was a lover of all things music and never missed a chance to hum to tune. Visitation will be held privately by the immediate family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Assoc. Arrang. Made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019