Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE WAGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE MARIE WAGNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE MARIE WAGNER Obituary
WAGNER ROSE MARIE

Of Shaler Twp., peacefully, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E. Wagner; loving mother of Janice (Hank) Michaels, Judy Wagner, and Joyce (Jerry) Kobert; proud grammy of Brandon and the late Brett Michaels, Brad (Paola) Serrecchia, Ryan (Meredyth) Serrecchia, Jackie Sieber and Ellecia Sieber and Jorja Kobert; dear great-grandmother of Jordan and Christian Serrecchia; sister of Vince Pasqua and sister-in-law of Jack Hughes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose Marie was a lover of all things music and never missed a chance to hum to tune. Visitation will be held privately by the immediate family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Assoc. Arrang. Made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now