ZINSKI ROSE MARIE (SEKELIK)
Age 90, passed away on November 1, 2019. Rose was a former resident of Scott Twp. and Cubbage Hill. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Zinski; and the devoted mother of the late Daniel Zinski and the late Robert John Zinski (Janice). Rose will be greatly missed by her surviving nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins. Family and friends will be received at the VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie on Tuesday from 12-8 p.m. with a parastas at 7 p.m. Funeral service on Wednesday 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Mansfield Blvd. in Carnegie. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 835, Carnegie, PA 15106.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019