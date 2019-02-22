DAVIS ROSE MARY

of Penn Hills' Lincoln Park Community, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She passed peacefully at home – the same home that she was raised in and spent the majority of her life. Rose Mary was born March 3, 1950 to parents Fritz and Mary Davis. Her older brother Richard Davis, a retired PA State Trooper, passed in April 2018. Her younger sister, Joyce Davis, is the Executive Director of the Lincoln Park Community Center as well as the Executive Director of The Western Pennsylvania Center for Just Solutions, Inc. Rose Mary was essentially a life-long resident of Penn Hills, having moved to the community at just 5 years old. She graduated from Penn Hills High School and earned a BA degree in Elementary Education and a master's degree in Counseling. She was an elementary school teacher and counselor in the Penn Hills School District. She was concerned about the lack of diversity of the Penn Hills School District staff and would often visit colleges to encourage minority students to apply for open educational positions in Penn Hills School District. Her efforts were usually not met with enthusiasm, or even approval, from those around her. This did not discourage Rose Mary from work she believed important. Rose Mary went on to become the First Vice President of the Penn Hills NAACP Unit # 2278. She would use this platform to continue her advocacy. After retiring from the school district, she continued to serve as a student advocate for many students. She enjoyed providing the unit with a Black History Tea and she loved sharing the wealth of great inventions and advocacy of Black people. She loved the Lord, was baptized as a young child, and loved to visit local churches. Rose Mary lived out her faith as she volunteered at the Lincoln Park Community Center Food Pantry and many other center events. According to her wishes, Rose Mary remained in her home to the very end. The familiar surroundings helped to keep her peaceful despite the physical challenges posed by her failing health. Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Rolling Hills Church, (120 Gernert Drive, Verona, PA 15147). The Christian funeral service will immediately follow the visitation time and will be led by Pastor Greg Drayer. Donations to Just Solutions are requested in place of flowers. The Mission of the Western Pennsylvania Center for Just Solutions is to assist all individuals, businesses, and organizations in seeking to create, find, and implement solutions to economic, racial, and societal problems. The Western Pennsylvania Center for Just Solutions will support and promote those solutions that uplift ALL of "us" - either individually or collectively - rather than continually divide us and tear down others. Checks can be sent to: Western PA Center for Just Solutions, Inc., c/o Lincoln Park Community Center, 7300 Ridgeview Ave., Penn Hills, PA 15235.