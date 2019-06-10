RAEFORD ROSE MARY

Age 76, was called home to be with the LORD on June 6, 2019 in her Penn Hills home. Rose was born November 4, 1942 in Braddock, PA to Walter and Sallie Thomas who had 10 children, Dolores Southers, Walter Thomas, Jr. (deceased), Nathaniel Thomas, Tyrone Thomas, Evon Irish, Samuel Thomas, Dorothy Guy, Sandra Cornelius and Darrell Thomas (deceased). Rose married Charles C. Raeford on April 29, 1960 and together they raised their son, Charles "Jody" Raeford, Jr., and their two daughters, Robin Lynne (Carl)Turner and Candace Raeford. Rose worked at the Jewish home for a short stint as a private duty nurse and recognized she had a passion for being a homemaker. After 59 years of being a homemaker, raising her children and mentoring her grandchildren, Rose is survived by her husband, Charles Raeford; their three children; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving friends and family members. All services will be held at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Viewing: Wednesday, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Homecoming: Thursday, 11 a.m.