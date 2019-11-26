Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 of Wilkinsburg, PA. Mother of Charece Lyons and Godfrey McCray, Jr.; sister of Debra Lyons.  Also survived by other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. on November 26, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.  Funeral service Wednesday, 11 a.m. on November 27, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA.  Interment Monongahela Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
