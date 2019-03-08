Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ROSE N. BELL

Age 88, of Glen Ellyn, IL, formerly of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard P. Bell; loving mother of Thomas A. Bell of Glen Ellyn, IL, and the late Bernard P. Bell, Jr.; loving sister of Helen Harbin, Mary Walters, Henry Noceti and the late Virgil Noceti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family received Friday from 3-7 p.m., at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), where a blessing service will be held at 7 p.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
