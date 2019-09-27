|
NIEBEL ROSE
Age 92, Of Highland Park and East Liberty; on Sept. 25, 2019; Wife of the late Fred E. Niebel; loving mother of Mary Ann Niebel (Raymond); loving "Nana" of Rae Ann Niebel and Raymond Niebel, Jr.; sister of the late Emily, Theresa, Ida Marie, Ralph, Albert, Anthony and Henry Papale; Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption, 2510 Middle Rd, Glenshaw on Monday at 10 a.m.; PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019