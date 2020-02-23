|
FASSO ROSE R. (SUNDO)
Rose R. (Sundo) Fasso, age 95 of Shaler, on Friday February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Fasso; loving mother of Margaret (Joseph) Laslavic and Dennis J. (Susan) Sundo; grandmother of Joseph (Angela) Laslavic, Marcie (Stephen) Digirolamo, Lauren (Matthew) Elliott and Nicholas Sundo; great-grandmother of Gia and Dante Laslavic, James and Jon Digirolamo. Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home, Inc. Please leave condolences at
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020