SAVITZ ROSE S.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born January 5, 1920, the daughter of the late Abe and Sarah Solomon. Beloved wife of 40 years of the late Norman M. Savitz; loving mother of Judilyn (late Edward A.) Savitz Wiernik and the late Ronald and Stanley Savitz; mother-in-law of Erica Savitz; sister of the late Philip Solomon; beloved grandmother of Aaron (Jennifer) Savitz, Dr. Rachelle Savitz and Andrea Wiernik; great grandmother of Zoey and Jacob Savitz. Rose was active in many organizations with volunteer and financial support. She founded and was a member for over 50 years of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans of Monroeville and she did catering at the Parkway Jewish Center. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior, 12 noon-1 p.m. Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. www.schugar.com