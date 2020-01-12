|
STONE ROSE (VELGICH)
On Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold; preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Celia and daughter, Abbe. Survived by children, Steven and Bonnie; and her four-legged buddy, DaeDae; as well as many nieces and nephews. Rose was the last living sibling of 11. Visitation on Sunday from 1-2 p.m. Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St. Pgh., PA 15201 Interment at B'nai Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to New Light Synagogue, 5915 Beacon St. Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Let the mahj game begin! www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020