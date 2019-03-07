|
CORSO ROSE T.
Age 85 of Plum, passed away on March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August Anthony Corso; loving mother of the late Thomas (surviving wife, Diane) Corso, Joseph J. Corso (Cheryl), Michael (Gina) Corso, and Lori (Michael) Nicholas; proud grandmother of the late Vincent Corso, Regis, Jennifer, Stephanie, Tina, Douglas, Ryan, Brianna, Marisa, Joseph, and Kelli; cherished great-grandmother of Dominic, Dylan, Addison, Mason, Marco, Toni, Connor, Vito, Kinsley, Elliana, Cole, and Mara; also survived by her brother, Joseph DeFilippo; and sister, JoAnn Porco. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Josephine DeFilippo; and brother, James DeFilippo. Friends will be received Friday from 2-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m., at St. Bernadette Parish. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019