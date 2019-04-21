TAYLOR ROSE "GRANDMA ROSE"

Reunited with her beloved husband, Russ on April 15, 2019, his birthday. She was born on December 7, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA to Albert Lowe and Eleanor Anderson Lowe. Rose spent her life as an inspiration and loving caretaker to her siblings, her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all the living creatures around her. She cared for the elderly and infirm at the Vincentian Home in Pittsburgh, where she worked for many years, as well as her fellow residents at Fairview Manor in Erie, for the last few years of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Albert Lowe, Jack Lowe, William "Uncle Bill" Lowe, Bob Lowe and little "Donnie" Lowe; one sister, Dorrie Frazier; and her treasured husband of 39 years, Russell Clyde Taylor (USMC). She leaves to cherish her in memory, her sister, Eleanor (Lowe) Comport, two daughters, Joy Ann Bradley (George), Bonnie Jean Feeney (Earl); two sons, Russell Clyde Taylor Jr. (Margaret), Jerry Albert Taylor, M.D. (Vicki); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC., 529 California Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202, with a celebration of her life to follow at the Greenstone Methodist Church dining hall. Her cremated remains will join her husband, Russ and brother, Bill in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Resident Activity Fund at Fairview Manor, 900 Manchester Rd., Fairview, PA 16415. Send condolences at:

