TODARO ROSE "DOLL"
Passed away peacefully at her home in Trafford on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Doll is survived by her devoted sister, Eva Schweikarth, and her cherished nieces, Bonnie Lou Ricard (Dr. Mark A.), Kim Boura (Ralph), Belle Florence, Helen, Janice Reres (George); nephews, James (Karyn), and Anthony (Debbie); great-nieces, Sabrina Oberkofler (Matt), Amanda, and Nikki; great-nephews, Mark Louis, Zachary, and Tony; and great-great-twins, Olivia and Henry. She was predeceased by her parents, Minnie (Madorum) and Anthony Todaro; and brothers, William (Lou), James, and Frank (Chief). Always impeccably dressed, we will miss our Doll, her sense of humor, love of music, dance and most of all, family. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A catholic blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home with Fr. George Saletrik officiating. Entombment will follow in the New St. Joseph Mausoleum, N. Versailles.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019