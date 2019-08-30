|
WAIBEL ROSE
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Rose Waibel, 91, of Pitcairn. She was born September 3, 1927 to the late Mary and Matteo Mastrogiacomo. Rose was a member of St. Michael's Parish in Pitcairn where she was very active in the school cafeteria that her children attended. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and Rosary group. Rose is survived by her husband of 71 years, Paul; her brother, Louis Mastro of Michigan; her daughter, Kathy (Howard) Winwood; sons, Mark (Sheila) Waibel, Matthew (Georgina) Waibel; and daughter-in-law, Char Waibel. Rose was a loving grandmother to Becky (Jim) Ryan, Howard (Daniela) Winwood, Marcus (Allison Fennell) Waibel, Todd Cappetta, Shelley (Bill) Peters, Joseph Waibel, Jeffrey (Diana) Hoffmaster and Justin Hoffmaster; and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, Emilia, Chrissy, Samantha, Brendan, Audrey and Dominic. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Waibel; grandson, Patrick Waibel; granddaughters, Renee Cappetta and Lisa Kriger; her sisters, Theresa Lonsinger, Margaret Radus, Marianna Miller and Jean Mimnaugh. Rose was a perfect example of a true lady, she was full of beauty inside and out. She especially loved spending time with her family, cooking and baking for them, no one ever left her home hungry. She created so many special memories for all of us to cherish and she was deeply loved by all who met her. A special thank you to Aseracare Hospice and Independence Court for the great care and kindness they showed Rose in her final hours. Friends received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Michael Church, on Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Thom Miller officiating.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019