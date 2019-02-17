|
WIBLE ROSE (LIGHTNER)
Age 61, of Penn Hills passed away on February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob Wible; daughter of Norma J. Lightner; loving mother of Debra Lee Lugo (Adrian), Joshua Beck (Jackie), Jeffrey Wible (fiancée Linda), Denise Scott, and Sarah Powell (Robert), aka the "Snicklefritz Family"; sister of James K. Lightner; also 12 grandchildren; preceded in death by her father, Kenneth J. Lightner and grandson R.J.; Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019