Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeral service
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
ROSE (LIGHTNER) WIBLE

ROSE (LIGHTNER) WIBLE Obituary
WIBLE ROSE (LIGHTNER)

Age 61, of Penn Hills passed away on February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob Wible; daughter of Norma J. Lightner; loving mother of Debra Lee Lugo (Adrian), Joshua Beck (Jackie), Jeffrey Wible (fiancée Linda), Denise Scott, and Sarah Powell (Robert), aka the "Snicklefritz Family"; sister of James K. Lightner; also 12 grandchildren; preceded in death by her father, Kenneth J. Lightner and grandson R.J.; Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
