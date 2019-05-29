Home

ROSE YULISH WERTHEIMER

ROSE YULISH WERTHEIMER Obituary
WERTHEIMER ROSE YULISH

On Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon Wertheimer; beloved mother of Richard (Sarah) Wertheimer, Michael (Christina Grot) Wertheimer, and Neil (Gwendolyn Wong) Wertheimer; sister of the late Isadore, Robert, Samuel, Edward, Harry, Ben Yulish, and Goldie Kline; loving grandmother of Shana, Miriam, Marissa, Davis, Daniel, and Lucas Wertheimer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services were held at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. Interment, West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Contributions may be made to the Rodef Shalom Philanthropic Fund, 4905 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
