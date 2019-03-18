|
ALT ROSEANN "RORO"
On Friday, March 15, 2019, age 72, of Millvale. Wife of the late David C. Alt, Sr.; mother of David C. Alt, Jr., Keith E. (Maxine) Alt, and Todd M. Alt; grandmother of Danielle (Jim) Auge, Marissa Lee (Dave) Barker, Mikaela Jo, Samantha, Madison, Olivia Alt, David C. Alt, III and Nicole Hobson; great-grandmother of James, Jr. and Annie Auge and Ariana and Ethan Hobson; sister of Rick, Bob, and Ray Duttine and Patty Stein and Judy Shea; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Services Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019