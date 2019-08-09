|
MANNS ROSEANN B. (GOYDOSCIK)
Of McKeesport, age 69, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary J. Manns and in their 50th year of marriage; loving mother of Carrie (Michael) Mihalko of McKeesport and Gary W. (Lindsey) Manns of Forest Hills; precious grandmother of Stephen (Jennifer) Mihalko; Jackson and Carson Manns; blessed great-grandmother of Olivia Grace Mihalko. Roseann is also survived by her brother, Andrew (Terri) Goydoscik of Munhall; and their daughter, Krystal Gibbs and her family. There will be a private Memorial Service at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019