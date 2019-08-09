Home

ROSEANN B. (GOYDOSCIK) MANNS

ROSEANN B. (GOYDOSCIK) MANNS Obituary
MANNS ROSEANN B. (GOYDOSCIK)

Of McKeesport, age 69, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary J. Manns and in their 50th year of marriage; loving mother of Carrie (Michael) Mihalko of McKeesport and Gary W. (Lindsey) Manns of Forest Hills; precious grandmother of Stephen (Jennifer) Mihalko; Jackson and Carson Manns; blessed great-grandmother of Olivia Grace Mihalko. Roseann is also survived by her brother, Andrew (Terri) Goydoscik of Munhall; and their daughter, Krystal Gibbs and her family. There will be a private Memorial Service at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh 412-824-8800.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
