WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish
ROSEANN CROOKS

ROSEANN CROOKS Obituary
CROOKS ROSEANN

Age 75, of formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Crooks; sister of Mary Catherine (the late James) Greisinger and Samuel David Crooks; aunt of Eric (Elizabeth) Greisinger; also many cousins and friends. Roseann was a retired longtime teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools and a CCD teacher at Ascension Church. Friends received on Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F.  CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Saturday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Parish.


                   www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
