CROOKS ROSEANN
Age 75, of formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Crooks; sister of Mary Catherine (the late James) Greisinger and Samuel David Crooks; aunt of Eric (Elizabeth) Greisinger; also many cousins and friends. Roseann was a retired longtime teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools and a CCD teacher at Ascension Church. Friends received on Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Saturday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Parish.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019