MANDUS ROSEANN MARIE
Age 88, of South Fayette Township, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard Mandus for over 62 years; loving mother of Gregory (Michelle Morris) Mandus, Jeff (Linda) Mandus, Mark Mandus and the late Richard (Gina) Mandus; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Freddie and Bobby Vanzin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Roseann was an avid sports fan and loved her dog Chapman. Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will take place privately.