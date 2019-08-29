|
GURA ROSELLA L. (NEFF)
Age 75, of North Side, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard L. Gura; loving mother of Paula (Richard) Brutt and the late Marybeth Maier; grandmother of Nicole, Jimmy, Monique, Natasha, and Michael; also numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. Friends and family received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to . 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019