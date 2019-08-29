Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSELLA GURA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSELLA L. (NEFF) GURA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSELLA L. (NEFF) GURA Obituary
GURA ROSELLA L. (NEFF)

Age 75, of North Side, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard L. Gura; loving mother of Paula (Richard) Brutt and the late Marybeth Maier; grandmother of Nicole, Jimmy, Monique, Natasha, and Michael; also numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. Friends and family received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to . 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now