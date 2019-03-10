LINDBLAD ROSELLA (ALLENDER)

Age 93, of Portland, Oregon, passed away on March 5, 2019 following a prolonged illness. Rosella, daughter of Thomas Allender and Theresa Texter, was born in Bridgeville, PA where she was known by family as "Mutz". She met her husband, Bill while stationed in San Diego where she was a cryptographer for the US Navy during the Korean conflict. Bill and Rosella lived in Berkeley, CA during the 1960s and 1970s before settling in Portland. Rosella was an educator, a sports-woman, a strong leader and role model, and a fierce competitor. She graduated from Slippery Rock State Teachers College where she was a college athlete excelling at tennis and field hockey. In her youth she was an equestrienne, a love she passed on to a number of her daughters. She taught physiology and was Dean of Girls at an urban high school. She is remembered for her friendly, welcoming voice and fun-loving attitude. She was an excellent golfer and was a member of the Amateur Women's Golf Association. She was an active member of Riverside Golf and Country Club for many years. She was an avid knitter and enjoyed a good game of bridge among friends. Rosella was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tommy. She is survived by her sister, Norma Barkhurst of Bethel Park, PA; her husband, William Lindblad of Portland; and children, Catherine Laber (and spouse, Keith), Nancy Micheals, Thomas (Diane), Christopher (Sarah), Margaret Schuster (Bill), Michael (Patti), Therese Pampush (Jon), and Paul (Monica), as well as many grandchildren. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Portland. A rosary is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow.