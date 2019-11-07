Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
ROSELLA (McDONOUGH) YOEST

YOEST ROSELLA (McDONOUGH)

Age 87, of Allison Park, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Yoest; loving mother of Robert H. (LouAnn), Donald P. (Leslie) and the late Constance and Daniel (surviving Lori) Yoest; proud grandmother of Tabatha, Erin, Christopher, Bethany, Kathleen, Lisa, Patrick, and Michael; dear great-grandmother of 11. Friends will be received on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Sweden Church, Wildwood Rd., on Saturday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
