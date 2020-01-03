Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARIE PIERCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARIE A. (HRVACIC) PIERCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARIE A. (HRVACIC) PIERCE Obituary
PIERCE ROSEMARIE A. (HRVACIC)

Age 80, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, of Brentwood, formerly of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Warren J.; daughter of the late Frank and Mary Hrvacic; sister of Judith Nolder and the late Michael Hrvacic; aunt of Tiffany (Russell) Boal.  Also survived by her three great-nieces, her great-nephew and her beloved friend, Josephine Coniglio.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -