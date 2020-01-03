|
|
PIERCE ROSEMARIE A. (HRVACIC)
Age 80, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, of Brentwood, formerly of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Warren J.; daughter of the late Frank and Mary Hrvacic; sister of Judith Nolder and the late Michael Hrvacic; aunt of Tiffany (Russell) Boal. Also survived by her three great-nieces, her great-nephew and her beloved friend, Josephine Coniglio. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020