BARRETT SISTER ROSEMARIE (SR. M. NATHANIEL)

A Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 74 years, died at the Convent of Mercy on February 18, 2019. Born in Belle Vernon, PA, she was 89 years old. Daughter of James W. and Margaret (Geever) Barrett, Sister Rosemarie entered the Sisters of Mercy from St. Sebastian Parish in Belle Vernon, PA in 1945 and made final vows in 1951. Sister Rosemarie received a B.S. degree from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) and a Master of Education degree from Duquesne University. She taught in various area Catholic schools including St. Peter, Northside, Holy Family in Latrobe, St. Elizabeth, Pleasant Hills, and Our Lady of Lourdes, Burgettstown, before becoming principal at St. Colman, Turtle Creek. After retiring from teaching, Sister Rosemarie worked at Mercy Hospital in training and development and as a patient representative. She continued her association with Mercy Hospital as a volunteer until she retired to the ministry of prayer in Mercy Hall. Admitting the importance of prayer for personal and community growth, Sister Rosemarie said, "You do not say a prayer. Prayer is you speaking to God." Preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Lawrence Barrett; and sisters, Margaret Hutchison and Ellen Patricia Caparosa. Sister Rosemarie is survived by nieces and a nephew. Family and friends will be received Thursday, February 21 at the Convent of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning with a reception service at 4 p.m., and ending with a prayer vigil at 7. Viewing on Friday begins at 9 a.m., and concludes with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of the Convent of Mercy followed by interment at St. Xavier's Cemetery, Latrobe, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15213 or the Carlow University Scholarship Program.