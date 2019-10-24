|
Of Santa Fe, NM, formerly of Mars and Glenshaw, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Karen Childers and husband Steven of Santa Fe, NM, her daughter-in-law Joni Bittner of Hagerstown, MD, and brother Ekkehard Tietze and wife Marlies of Germany, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband Leonard and son Steven. Rosemarie is remembered as a gentle, loving woman who noted every special occasion with a greeting card. She delighted in observing the patterns of nature and was a friend to many neighborhood dogs, for whom she had a ready supply of treats. Celebrate Rosemarie's life with her family on Oct. 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME, in Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at St. Mary of the Assumption in Glenshaw. Family respectfully requests contributions in Rosemarie's memory to America's VetDogs (www.vetdogs.org). In the section "Please send tribute to," please insert email [email protected]
