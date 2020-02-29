Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Paul Cathedral
DR. ROSEMARIE (SCAVARIEL) CIBIK

CIBIK DR. ROSEMARIE (SCAVARIEL)

On Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Cibik, Jr.; mother of Lisa Cibik, MD, FACS (Bernard Kobosky, Jr.) and Melanie S. Cibik, Esq., grandmother of Alexandra Marie Good, Esq. (Brian S. Linville) and Edward Domenico Cibik. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Funeral Monday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral, 5 p.m.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
