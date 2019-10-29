Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Bridgeville, PA
ROSEMARIE DAILEY MORONEY


1925 - 2019
ROSEMARIE DAILEY MORONEY Obituary
MORONEY ROSEMARIE DAILEY

Age 93, of North Huntingdon died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. She was born December 11, 1925, in Pittsburgh, PA, a daughter of the late Oliver and Rosalia Babski Dailey. Rosemarie was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon where she previously volunteered at church bazaars and the school cafeteria. She was also a member of the Womens Democratic Club. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Michael in 1993 and one sister, Nancy Boyle. She is survived by one son Patrick (Andrea), two daughters, Maureen Beal (Hugh), Michelle Moroney, four grandchildren, Kelly and Colleen Moroney, Frank and Andrew Beal. Friends will be received at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon on Tues. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Agnes Church. Interment at noon in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Bridgeville, PA. Memorials may be made to the . The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice and Dr. Joseph Gall for the kindness and compassion that was shown to Rosemarie. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
