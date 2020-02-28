Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
More Obituaries for ROSEMARIE GLASSBRENNER
ROSEMARIE F. (HAYDUK) GLASSBRENNER


1929 - 2020
ROSEMARIE F. (HAYDUK) GLASSBRENNER Obituary
GLASSBRENNER ROSEMARIE F. (HAYDUK)

Age 90, of McCandless Twp., went home to her Lord peacefully on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard, and beloved mother of Janet (Gary) Shreve, Richard (Pat) Glassbrenner, and Nancy (Mark) Ponist. Also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Rose was an extraordinary Eucharistic minister at St. Teresa of Avila for many years.  She also loved her 500 card club that she participated in  twice weekly for many years. Friends received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Teresa of Avila Church on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu if flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Hospice Six Parkway Center  Suite 100, 875 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or Vincentian Home, 111 Perrymont Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
