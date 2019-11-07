|
FILIPPELLI ROSEMARIE
Peacefully passed away November 4, 2019. Born January 29, 1923, Rosemarie was the eldest child of Anthony and Lucy Filippelli of Pittsburgh, PA. Predeceased by her two younger siblings, Agnes Walsh and Louis Filippelli, Rosemarie is survived by her nine, beloved nieces and nephews, their children, and her many great-nieces and nephews. After graduating from Chatham College for Women, Rosemarie held a long, and prominent career as the executive secretary to the chairman of Alcola Aluminum Corp. of Pittsburgh, PA. She lived her entire life of 96 years in Pittsburgh, and was an active and devoted member of Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church of Scott Twp. Rosemarie Filippelli will best be remembered and appreciated for her deep love and devotion to her family and friends. Each occupied a special place in Rosemarie's heart, and she will be forever missed by all. Family and friends welcome Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass in Sts. Simon and Jude Church, Friday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019