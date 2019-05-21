Home

ROSEMARIE G. ROCHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSEMARIE G. ROCHER Obituary
ROCHER ROSEMARIE G.

Age 82, of McDonald, passed on Monday, May 20, 2019; loving sister of Marcel (late -Jean) Rocher; cherished aunt of David Rocher, Donald (Gaylin) Rocher and Thomas (Katie) Rocher; beloved great-aunt of Luke Rocher. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at NATION FUNEAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA. 15057; where services will take place Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the McDonald Presbyterian Church, 119 Station St., McDonald, PA 15057 or the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. box 65, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
