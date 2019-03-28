COLEMAN ROSEMARIE J.

Age 97, of Gibsonia, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born October 18, 1921 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Fred S. Favorite, Sr. and Josephine Ferrara Favorite. She is survived by a brother, Gerald Favorite, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Paul Coleman; two sisters; and two brothers. Services will be held privately by her family. She will be laid to rest at Mount Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.