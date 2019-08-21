|
KADASH ROSEMARIE
Age 84, of Allison park, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew R. Kadash Jr.; loving mother of Stephanie Arend; dear grandmother of Ashley and John Robert Arend, Jr. She spent her career as an Insurance Coordinator at Shadyside Hospital and DT Watson, but her proudest and most cherished time was spent with her family. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ursula Church, Allison Park, on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019