Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Church
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARIE KADASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARIE KADASH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARIE KADASH Obituary
KADASH ROSEMARIE

Age 84, of Allison park, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew R. Kadash Jr.; loving mother of Stephanie Arend; dear grandmother of Ashley and John Robert Arend, Jr. She spent her career as an Insurance Coordinator at Shadyside Hospital and DT Watson, but her proudest and most cherished time was spent with her family. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ursula Church, Allison Park, on Saturday at 10 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now