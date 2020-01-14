Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
ROSEMARIE L. (PHILISTINE) THIELET

Age 78, of Brentwood, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Thielet. Mother of Karen Theakston, Patricia (Brian) Zadarko and Tina Thielet. Grandmother of Caila Hricisak, Robert Theakston, Anthony Gaetano and Shawn Gaetano. Six great-grandchildren. No Visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at the Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville at 10 am. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.


www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
