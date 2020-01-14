|
THIELET ROSEMARIE L. (PHILISTINE)
Age 78, of Brentwood, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Thielet. Mother of Karen Theakston, Patricia (Brian) Zadarko and Tina Thielet. Grandmother of Caila Hricisak, Robert Theakston, Anthony Gaetano and Shawn Gaetano. Six great-grandchildren. No Visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at the Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville at 10 am. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020