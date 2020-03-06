PAPINCAK ROSEMARIE LUCIA

Age 65, of Fox Chapel, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Rose, as she was affectionately known, was born on October 21, 1954 in Wilkes-Barre, the only child of Eleanor Pepe and the late Philip Pepe. She attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she met her late husband, Dr. Larry J. Papincak. They were married in 1978 in Uniontown, and had four children. Rose was the consummate matriarch. As a hospital pharmacist, nursing school teacher and devoted mother, she spent her time lifting up her family and friends, and contributing to the health and well-being of every life she touched. Her love of music and guitar-playing infused her household with love through song - some of her most cherished moments involved singing with her children during the holidays. The family home was especially vibrant during Christmas-time, which Rose's children dubbed her "pageant season." Her themed Christmas trees and magical decorations grew from year to year, and family and friends from far and wide would come to see the winter wonderland Rose curated for all to enjoy. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Brett Moore-Papincak of Los Angeles, CA; son, Michael and daughter, Danielle of Pittsburgh; son, Larry and his daughter, Camila, Rose's only grandchild, of Seattle, WA; and mother, Eleanor Pepe of Pittsburgh. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. A funeral mass will be held Monday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 342 Dorseyville Rd., O'Hara Twp. Entombment will follow in the Lady of the Rosary Chapel Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (www.netrf.org/give).