FARABAUGH ROSEMARIE M.
Age 91, of Penn Hills passed away at Seneca Manor on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Farabaugh. Sister of the late Rita Santilli, Bertha Wimmer, Regis Then, and John "Buddy" Then. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was of the Catholic Faith, enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and going to the beach. She was a resident of Seneca Manor for the last two years. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A blessing service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020