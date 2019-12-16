|
MAZUR ROSEMARIE
Age 84, of East McKeesport, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born April 27, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Marie (Hartman) Knorr and was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. "Chick" Mazur; and her brother, Joseph Knorr. She was an active member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport, the Hilltop Pensioners and North Versailles Seniors. She enjoyed card club and bingo. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Mary) Mazur of Plum and Thomas Mazur of Port Vue; her grandchildren, Anna, Allison, Noah, and Emma Mazur; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019