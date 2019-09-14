|
McCARRON ROSEMARIE (FERA)
Age 65, of Canonsburg, on September 11, 2019. Survived by her mother, Vincenza Fera; her sister, Dr. Toni Fera; her children, Stephen (Natalie) McCarron, Christine (Patrick) Finnegan, and Catherine McCarron; her grandchildren, Nora Nolan, Mila, Ellie, and Nina; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Francis McCarron; her father, Frank Fera; and her sister, Mary (Robert) Mong. Born and raised in Carnegie, Rose lived in Canada, California, Washington, Illinois, and Oregon, before returning to her hometown of Pittsburgh in 1993. A graduate of Duquesne University in 1975, she went on to work in special eduction at Carrick High School. Rose retired from her teaching position in 2016. Though her retired years were too few in number, she spent them traveling with her family, singing in her church choir, reading with her book club, and enjoying the company and love of her grandchildren. She regularly hosted holiday celebrations, and always made new members of the family feel welcome. Rose loved to travel and was a lifelong learner. She had a keen eye and appreciation for art and style. She had a meticulous attention to detail that was made evident through her skill as a seamstress and a knitter. Above all, Rose was a woman of great character, faith, and integrity. Rose leaves behind a rich legacy. She will be greatly missed by the countless students, family members, and friends whose lives she touched. Friends will be received at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, (724) 260-5546, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 12-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to The Education Partnership. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.