NELLIS ROSEMARIE (SCHLANGER)
Age 96, passed on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 7, 1923 to the late Francis and Rose (Schnur) Schlanger. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Nellis; beloved mother of Francis (Frank) Nellis; James (Jim) Nellis, husband of Christian Hinze; Margaret (Maggie) Donley, wife of Bill; Catherine (Kate) White, widow of Tom; proud and loving grandmother of Emma, Will, and Peter Donley; Eleanora (Nora) White; Guthrie Renwick; devoted sister of Marydee Heim (Jack); Larry Schlanger (Patty); and John Schlanger (Patty); sister of the late and loved Frank, Charles (Chubb and Peggy), Bill (Mary) and Michael Schlanger. Rosemarie was born and raised in her family home on Perrysville Avenue. Rosemarie attended Annunciation Grade School and Annunciation High School for girls where she played on the women's basketball team.After high school, Rosemarie worked at American Standard Company. Rosemarie performed in the Passion Play at St. Michael's on the South Side and with the Jewish Theatre Guild. Rosemarie also performed in many productions at the Pittsburgh Playhouse where she meet her husband, Bob. They raised their family in Penn Hills and spent the last 20 years in Regent Square. Rosemarie was a devout Catholic and member of Word of God Parish (St. Anselm). Rosemarie worked at Carnegie Mellon University as an Executive Assistant to the head of the Painting and Sculpture Department and the head of the Music Department. Rosemarie volunteered as a docent at the Heinz History Center and was active in the Edgewood Toastmasters Club. Family will welcome friends at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Word of God Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by St. Joseph Indian School 1301 North Main Street Chamberlain, SD 57325, or Disabled Veterans of America 1000 Liberty Avenue #1606 Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019