REUBI ROSEMARIE (BROWN)

Died on June 13, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA, at the age of 80. Rose is survived by her children, John and Carol Reubi of Harmony, PA, William "Bill" and Linda Reubi of Harmony, PA, and Karen and Tim Lewis of Rockford, MI; her sister, Gail Brown of Clarence Center, NY; her brother, Clifford Brown, and sister, Barbara White, both of Erie, PA; and her five grandchildren, Christine, Andrew, Jacob, Samuel, and Kaili. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Rose Marie Brown; her brothers, Glenn and Frank Brown, and her sister, Alice Brown. Rose was born on August 1, 1938 in Erie, PA. After high school, Rose moved to Washington, DC, and began working for the CIA as an administrative assistant. Rose moved to Pittsburgh, PA, when she was married. Rose worked for the American Bridge Company in both Pittsburgh and Orlando, FL, for many years. In addition to her work as a database administrator, Rose also enjoyed working at Walt Disney World for fun as she said she loved working with "the kids." A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Rose was an avid reader and felt that everyone should read and have access to reading so please consider a donation in her memory to your local library. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.