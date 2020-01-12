Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
ROSEMARIE RUFFNER Obituary
RUFFNER ROSEMARIE

Age 84, of Penn Hills, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles L.; mother of Mark Ruffner, Lynne (Ronald) Kolas and Thomas C. (Kris) Ruffner; grandmother of Crystal (Todd) Cartwright, Nichol and Angela Ruffner, Alex and Austin Kolas, Shelby and Evan Ruffner; great-grandmother of Penelope, Eva and Vincent. RoseMarie was the last of 11 brothers and sisters to the late John and Julia Kohut. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), in Penn Hills. Funeral prayers Wednesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in St. Susanna Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
